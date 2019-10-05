LDP chapter headed by Tomomi Inada got donations from security company linked to former Takahama Deputy Mayor Eiji Moriyama

A chapter of the ruling party headed by former Defense Minister Tomomi Inada has received donations from a security company linked to an influential person at the center of a money scandal involving Kansai Electric Power Co., informed sources said.

The Liberal Democratic Party chapter received ¥360,000 from the company, which had Eiji Moriyama, the late former deputy mayor of the town of Takahama, Fukui Prefecture, as a board member, the sources said.

The town hosts Kepco’s Takahama nuclear power plant.

The LDP chapter received ¥120,000 every year between 2011 and 2013 from the security firm, according to its political funding reports.

The donations were not illegal and were properly reported, Inada, the LDP’s executive acting secretary-general, said on TV. Inada, whose constituency is in Fukui, said she did not know Moriyama personally.

Inada said she will decide whether to return the donations after fact-checking the matter.

The security company, based in Takahama, does work for the nuclear plant. Moriyama, who died in March at age 90, was a board member until May 2018, according to its corporate registration.

Kepco said 20 of its executives received money and goods worth ¥320 million from Moriyama. The executives include Chairman Makoto Yagi and President Shigeki Iwane.

Kepco’s internal probe has revealed the utility gave information to Moriyama about 83 of the 113 orders won by construction firm Yoshida Kaihatsu, which was linked to him.

Information on those projects that were related to the nuclear power business was provided to Moriyama from September 2014 to December 2017, the probe found.

The Kepco scandal has prompted other utilities to conduct inhouse probes to determine whether similar cases have occurred.