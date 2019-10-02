National

Tropical storm may cause torrential rain in western Japan: weather agency

Kyodo

A tropical storm traveling off the southwest of the Korean Peninsula may cause torrential rain in western Japan on Thursday, the Meteorological Agency said Wednesday.

The agency warned of floods in low-lying areas, as well as mudslides and a rise of rivers due to possible heavy rain in northern Kyushu and Shikoku as Tropical Storm Mitag approaches the Sea of Japan.

Up to 180 millimeters of rain is expected in the western main island of Shikoku, 120 mm in northern Kyushu and 100 mm in the Chugoku region in the 24-hour period through 6 p.m. Thursday, it said.

The Hokuriku and Tohoku regions may experience strong winds from Friday to Saturday, according to the agency.

As of 9 p.m. Mitag was traveling north-northeast in the Yellow Sea at a speed of 30 kilometers per hour. It had an atmospheric pressure of 990 hectopascals at its center while packing winds of up to 126 kph.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Image Not Available
Japanese fishermen, officials enraged over North Korea's missile firing
Japanese fishermen and officials voiced anger and anxiety over North Korea's firing of a ballistic missile on Wednesday that fell into waters where Japanese fishing boats operate. The No...
A worker handles plastic flakes at a waste recycling center in Duiven, Netherlands, in August 2018.
Japan, U.S., EU to jointly measure plastic waste inflows into the oceans
Japan plans to lead a new initiative to gauge the amount of marine plastic waste released from individual countries in cooperation with the United States and the European Union, according to inf...
A photo carried by North Korea's Rodong Sinmun newspaper in August 2016 shows an underwater launch test of a submarine-launched ballistic missile.
North Korea fires ballistic missile built to be launched from submarine into Japan's EEZ
North Korea test-fired what is believed to be a ballistic missile built to be launched from a submarine from waters off its east coast into Japan's exclusive economic zone off Shimane Prefecture on...

,