Tropical storm may cause torrential rain in western Japan: weather agency

A tropical storm traveling off the southwest of the Korean Peninsula may cause torrential rain in western Japan on Thursday, the Meteorological Agency said Wednesday.

The agency warned of floods in low-lying areas, as well as mudslides and a rise of rivers due to possible heavy rain in northern Kyushu and Shikoku as Tropical Storm Mitag approaches the Sea of Japan.

Up to 180 millimeters of rain is expected in the western main island of Shikoku, 120 mm in northern Kyushu and 100 mm in the Chugoku region in the 24-hour period through 6 p.m. Thursday, it said.

The Hokuriku and Tohoku regions may experience strong winds from Friday to Saturday, according to the agency.

As of 9 p.m. Mitag was traveling north-northeast in the Yellow Sea at a speed of 30 kilometers per hour. It had an atmospheric pressure of 990 hectopascals at its center while packing winds of up to 126 kph.