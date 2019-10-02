A sales clerk assists a customer at the Isetan Shinjuku department store in Tokyo last month, prior to Tuesday's consumption tax hike. | BLOOMBERG

Japanese firms forecast 0.9% inflation over next year

JIJI

Companies in Japan expect domestic consumer prices to rise 0.9 percent in a year’s time on average, a quarterly Bank of Japan survey for September showed Wednesday.

The expected rate was unchanged from the previous poll in June, the central bank said.

The average projected inflation rate was 1.0 percent three years from now and 1.1 percent five years from now, both unchanged from the previous survey.

According to the BOJ’s tankan quarterly survey for September, released Tuesday, the headline diffusion index for large manufacturers’ current business conditions worsened for the third straight quarter, as the U.S.-China trade war fueled concerns about a global economic slowdown.

The latest price survey showed that companies also maintained a cautious outlook on inflation. The survey excluded effects on prices from the consumption tax hike to 10 percent from 8 percent implemented Tuesday.

