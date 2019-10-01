400,000 users still have deposits in 7pay as Seven-Eleven Japan scraps embattled service

Seven-Eleven Japan Co. terminated its embattled 7pay smartphone-based cashless payment service Monday, with some 400,000 users still with unused deposits left in the service.

The service was scrapped after just three months, following cases of security breaches immediately after its introduction on July 1. Some 1.5 million people signed up for the service at its peak.

Users can file for returns of their deposits through the app for the service and other methods until Jan. 10. They can check their remaining deposit balance by entering their name and email address, and receive the refund via their bank account or through a post office.

The cashless payment service was hit with cases of unauthorized access using registered members’ login information, with 808 users affected and related financial damage totaling ¥38.61 million as of the end of July.