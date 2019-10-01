Business / Corporate

400,000 users still have deposits in 7pay as Seven-Eleven Japan scraps embattled service

JIJI

Seven-Eleven Japan Co. terminated its embattled 7pay smartphone-based cashless payment service Monday, with some 400,000 users still with unused deposits left in the service.

The service was scrapped after just three months, following cases of security breaches immediately after its introduction on July 1. Some 1.5 million people signed up for the service at its peak.

Users can file for returns of their deposits through the app for the service and other methods until Jan. 10. They can check their remaining deposit balance by entering their name and email address, and receive the refund via their bank account or through a post office.

The cashless payment service was hit with cases of unauthorized access using registered members’ login information, with 808 users affected and related financial damage totaling ¥38.61 million as of the end of July.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Masayoshi Son, chairman and chief executive officer of SoftBank Group Corp., says company leaders need to become profitable and practice good governance.
SoftBank has a lesson for startups with WeWork coup: Your dreams had better be profitable
Masayoshi Son, long known as a free-spending benefactor who encouraged startup founders to pursue their dreams even if it meant losing billions of dollars, had a different message for entreprene...
Hiroshi Mikitani, chairman and chief executive officer of Rakuten Inc., holds up a Rakuten Mini smartphone during a news conference in Tokyo in September.
Rakuten taking limited orders for services on its delayed Japan mobile network
E-commerce giant Rakuten Inc.'s mobile unit started taking limited orders for services on its network Tuesday after a delay in installing network base stations forced it to postpone a full-scale la...
Rajeev Suri, president and chief executive officer of Nokia Corp., speaks on stage during a briefing in Barcelona, Spain, in February.
KDDI picks Nokia and Ericsson as 5G equipment providers, excluding China's Huawei
Carrier KDDI Corp. selected Nokia Corp. of Finland and Sweden's Ericsson to be equipment providers for its new fifth-generation, or 5G, high-speed network, the two northern European companies annou...

, , , ,