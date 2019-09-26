Journalists raise their hands to ask questions during a press conference Sept. 11 with relatives of some of the 43 missing teacher's college students, in Mexico City. Inter-American Commission Human Rights expert Angela Buitrago said on Wednesda there is new information that might shed light on the fate of the 43 students. | AP

Mexico searching another dump site in case of 43 disappeared students

AP

MEXICO CITY – A member of an international team supporting the search for 43 missing students in southern Mexico says new information has led Mexican authorities to begin working at another garbage dump.

Former Colombian prosecutor Angela Buitrago of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights group supporting the investigation says another garbage dump outside the town of Iguala “is the epicenter of the action.”

The administration of then-President Enrique Pena Nieto said the students had been incinerated in 2014 by a drug gang at a garbage dump in Cocula. International experts cast doubt on that theory.

A government official familiar with the investigation said work began at the Tepecoacuilco dump site last weekend. The official spoke on condition of anonymity for lack of authorization to discuss the case.

