National / Politics

Abe asks European Council president-elect for cooperation on trade and North Korean abductions

JIJI

NEW YORK – Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday held talks with Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel, president-elect of the European Council.

The European Union is “an important partner that shares universal values” with Japan, Abe told Michel, who is set to become president of the council, a key decision-making body of the EU, in December.

Tokyo hopes to work closely with the EU to develop their relations further, Abe also said.

In reply, Michel expressed a wish to further deepen two-way cooperation.

Abe asked for cooperation on the early removal of import restrictions on Japanese food products.

He also sought support for efforts to resolve the issue of North Korea’s abductions of Japanese nationals decades ago. Michel showed understanding, according to Japanese officials.

Abe, on a trip to New York for the U.N. General Assembly, also met with Nobel laureate Nadia Murad on Tuesday.

Murad, who won the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize, is a human rights activist who drew attention to the use of sexual violence by the Islamic State group against members of the Yazidi minority in Iraq.

Abe told Murad that Japan will continue to work on efforts to prevent rape during conflicts and support female victims.

He also said his country will actively provide aid for reconstruction in areas freed from Islamic State control.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Takanori Takebe, a professor at Tokyo Medical and Dental University, speaks at a news conference about his research in Tokyo last week.
Japanese-led team creates functioning structure of mini-organs from human iPS cells
A team led by Japanese researchers said Thursday that it had created a miniature multiorgan structure from human induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cells, in a world first. The one-centimeter struct...
Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, meet in New York on Wednesday.
Foreign ministers of Japan and Russia agree to advance peace treaty talks
Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, agreed Wednesday to develop bilateral ties by advancing negotiations on a peace treaty to formally end World War II ho...
Koichi Hagiuda
Koichi Hagiuda, Japan's new education minister, looks to revamp teacher training system
New education minister Koichi Hagiuda on Wednesday said he wants to review the nation's teacher training system. "Teaching is a significant job linked to human resource development," Hagiuda, mi...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel meet in New York on Wednesday. | KYODO

, , ,