Search continues for 7-year-old girl missing from Yamanashi camp site

Kyodo

KOFU, YAMANASHI PREF. – Police and rescuers on Tuesday continued to search for a 7-year-old girl who went missing three days ago at a camping ground in Yamanashi Prefecture.

Misaki Ogura, a first grader from Narita, Chiba Prefecture, arrived Saturday at the site in the village of Doshi, in a group of about 30 people, including her mother and sister.

Ogura went missing after eating snacks near a tent around 3:40 p.m., as she followed other children heading for another spot, according to police.

Some 60 people and a rescue dog joined the effort from Tuesday morning, expanding the search area after a previous sweep around a nearby river ended fruitless. They are cutting down tall grass and plan to check inside the lodges, police added.

The camping ground is located in a mountainous area in the village.

Rescuers and a rescue dog search a river near the camp site in Doshi, Yamanashi Prefecture, on Tuesday, after a 7-year-old girl went missing on Saturday. | KYODO

