In bid to contain swine fever outbreak, Japan’s farm ministry announces plan to vaccinate pigs

In a major policy shift, the agriculture ministry now plans to vaccinate pigs against swine fever, judging that doing so is the best way to stop the unabated spread of the infectious disease after the first outbreak in the country in 26 years was confirmed in September last year, it was learned Thursday.

The vaccination program is expected to mainly cover pig farms near to areas where outbreaks of the disease have been recorded.

According to the ministry, eating the meat of pigs that have been vaccinated is safe and doing so will not affect the health of anyone who eats it.

Basic responses to swine fever outbreaks stipulated under the government’s epidemic prevention guidelines for the disease are to cull pigs at affected farms, including uninfected pigs, and at present these guidelines do not allow preventive vaccinations to be administered.

The ministry plans to review the guidelines and ask vaccine makers to increase production, informed sources said.

But it is believed to be difficult to eradicate the swine fever virus as long as there are wild boars around, which are said to carry the virus and pass it on to domesticated pigs. Therefore, a vaccination program may have to be carried out over a long period of time, and related costs could be high.

In addition, starting any vaccination program will mean that Japan will lose its status as a swine fever-free country under rules drawn up by the World Organization for Animal Health, and the number of countries restricting imports of pork from Japan will likely increase as a result.

For these reasons, the government has taken a negative stance on any vaccination programs.

But the situation changed on Sept. 13, when an outbreak of swine fever was confirmed at a pig farm in Saitama Prefecture, which is a major pork producing area, following infections mainly in the Chubu region.

This was the first outbreak in the Kanto region since infection was first confirmed at a pig farm in Gifu Prefecture in September last year. That was the first case of swine fever to be recorded in Japan in 26 years.

Pigs infected with swine fever have been confirmed in six prefectures — Gifu, Aichi, Mie, Fukui, Saitama and Nagano.

In those six prefectures, as well as in Osaka and Shiga prefectures, to which piglets infected with swine fever were shipped, a total of over 135,000 pigs have been culled since September last year.