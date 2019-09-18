KDDI executive Takashi Shoji promotes the carrier's new handset purchase plan last week in Tokyo. | KYODO

Business / Corporate

Government to require SoftBank and KDDI to unlock smartphones under discount plans

Kyodo

The government plans to require mobile carriers KDDI Corp. and SoftBank Corp. to ensure that customers of their new discount plans will have their handsets unlocked for usage on any network immediately, sources close to the matter said Tuesday.

The two companies unveiled the plans last week that allow a 50 percent discount in purchasing a handset under certain conditions such as customers not switching carriers for 100 days under the so-called SIM lock.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications has judged that the restriction would effectively enclose subscribers, the sources said. It will review its guidelines as early as late October to oblige carriers to remove the lock immediately.

KDDI, which operates the brand AU, and SoftBank announced the new plans amid scrutiny over business practices in the industry, especially on smartphone contracts, seen by Japanese regulators as stifling fair competition in an already saturated market.

The revised telecommunications law, which will come into force next month, will ban the long-held practice of discounting handsets in exchange for relatively high communications fees under one package.

By separating the handset and data usage charges, the government hopes that Japan’s communications fees, the highest among major economies, will be lowered and also allow customers to choose between carriers more freely.

KDDI, NTT Docomo Inc. and SoftBank currently control nearly 90 percent of the domestic mobile phone market.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

A newly assembled Toyota Motor Corp. Tacoma pickup truck moves through final inspection on the assembly line at the company’s manufacturing facility in San Antonio, Texas, in 2016.
Toyota and Aisin Seki invest $791 million in Texas as trade deal with U.S. nears
Toyota Motor Corp. and one of its top suppliers will invest a combined $791 million (¥85.59 billion) in Texas to build next-generation pickups as part of a drive to boost output in the U.S. and eas...
Image Not Available
U.S. to ease bottle rules for Japanese alcoholic drinks under trade pact
Tokyo and Washington are in the final stage of talks on the United States easing its regulations on bottles for alcoholic beverages imported from Japan under an envisioned trade pact between the tw...
Storage tanks are seen at the North Jiddah bulk plant, an Aramco oil facility, in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday.
If tension persists, higher crude oil prices could hit Japanese consumers on everything from airp...
Attention is being paid to the course of crude oil prices following a surge stemming from Saturday's attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, with higher prices, if prolonged, seen as likely t...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

KDDI executive Takashi Shoji promotes the carrier's new handset purchase plan last week in Tokyo. | KYODO

, , ,