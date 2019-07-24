National / Crime & Legal

Tokyo prosecutors drop charges over attempts to join Islamic State

JIJI

Tokyo prosecutors have dropped charges against five people in Japan accused of attempting to travel to Syria to become fighters of the Islamic State militant group around August 2014.

The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office decided Monday not to indict the five, including a 31-year-old former male student of Hokkaido University, without giving reasons.

Under the Penal Code, plotting or preparing to wage private war is a crime linked to foreign relations, punishable by imprisonment of three months to five years.

Papers on the five, also including Islamic law scholar Ko Nakata, 59, a former Doshisha University professor, and Kosuke Tsuneoka, 50, a journalist, were sent to the prosecutors office July 3.

The five are believed to be the first against whom police in the nation have taken action based on suspicion of them having committed the crime.

The prosecutors’ decision “came as no surprise,” Tsuneoka said through his lawyer. “But I can’t be satisfied because I haven’t been even told of the alleged facts.”

“I urge the prosecutors to explain the alleged facts and reasons for not indicting us,” he added.

