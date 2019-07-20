Asia Pacific

North Korea's 2018 trade was lowest in 10 years, Seoul says

Kyodo

BEIJING - North Korea’s total trade plunged to its lowest level in the past 10 years in 2018, an organization operated by the South Korean government said Friday, as the international community maintains tough economic sanctions against Pyongyang.

The total volume of North Korea’s trade dove 48.8 percent from a year earlier to $2.84 billion last year, marking the second straight year of decline.

In 2018, exports fell 86.3 percent to $243 million, while imports dropped 31.2 percent to $2.60 billion.

Total trade fell below $3 billion for the first time since Kim Jong Un became the supreme leader following the death of his father, Kim Jong Il, in 2011.

The latest data were released by the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency.

In 2017, the U.N. Security Council decided to impose tighter sanctions aimed at preventing North Korea from developing nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles, including putting caps on the country’s imports of petroleum products and crude oil, as well as a ban on its coal exports.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

The Indian Space Research Organization's (ISRO) Chandrayaan-2 (Moon Chariot 2), carrying the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-mark III-M1), launches at the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota, an island off the coast of southern Andhra Pradesh state, India, on Monday. India launched a bid to become a leading space power, sending up a rocket to put a craft on the moon in what it called a "historic day" for the nation.
India launches moon mission a week after it was aborted
India successfully launched an unmanned spacecraft to the far side of the moon Monday, a week after aborting the mission because of a technical problem. Scientists at the mission control center ...
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks while Imran Khan, Pakistan's prime minister, listens during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on Monday.
Trump says U.S. working with Pakistan to find way out of Afghan war
President Donald Trump, speaking at a White House meeting with visiting Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, said on Monday the United States is working with Islamabad to find a way out of the war ...
People look at firearms and accessories at Gun City gunshop in Christchurch, New Zealand, on March 19.
New Zealand plans national gun register in second round of reforms following mosque attack
New Zealand announced plans for a national firearms register Monday in its second round of gun law reforms following the Christchurch mosque attacks, which killed 51 Muslim worshippers. Prime Mi...

, , ,