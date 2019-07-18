Princess Mako attends anniversary ceremony in Bolivia

Princess Mako on Wednesday attended a commemoration in Santa Cruz, eastern Bolivia, to mark the 120th anniversary of the arrival of Japanese immigrants to the South American country.

“I express my sincere respect for Japanese immigrants and their descendants who have won trust in Bolivian society and become a bridge between the two countries,” said Princess Mako.

Bolivian Vice President Alvaro Garcia Linera, who attended the event, said Japanese immigrants contributed to his country’s development with their diligence and effort, mainly in the agricultural sector.

Later, Princess Mako, the eldest daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, visited a child care facility whose operation is commissioned to a Japanese Catholic organization and interacted with children.

When the princess was about to leave, two children standing in line to see her off unexpectedly rushed to her. She hugged a boy, smiling at him.