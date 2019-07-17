Emperor Emeritus Akihito suffers episode of cerebral anemia due to fatigue after medical checkup

Emperor Emeritus Akihito suffered an episode of severe cerebral anemia last week, Imperial Household Agency officials said Tuesday.

The 85-year-old former emperor’s anemia identified last Thursday is believed to have been the result of fatigue from a regular health checkup. He was unable to continue standing up at one point, but has since recovered.

According to the agency, the retired emperor and his wife, Empress Emerita Michiko, underwent physical examinations at the University of Tokyo Hospital and the Imperial Household Agency Hospital over the period beginning July 9 through to Monday.

The former emperor became unwell when the couple was about to have dinner on Thursday, at the Fukiage residence inside the Imperial Palace where the two currently reside. He had undergone physical examinations in the morning and the afternoon.

The emperor emeritus was immediately treated by the imperial doctor, and he regained his health after resting at the residence. A health checkup that had been scheduled for Wednesday afternoon was postponed.

The agency also revealed that the 84-year-old former empress was told she would need to be re-examined in relation to some of the tests.

The results of the examinations will be made public at a later date.