Ready-to-drink baby formula enjoying strong sales across Japan

Liquid baby formula has been enjoying strong sales in Japan since it hit the shelves in March, according to the companies selling it.

Japan lifted a ban on the production and sale of liquid baby formula products last August. Currently, Ezaki Glico and Meiji are authorized to sell such products, which can be stored at room temperature.

Shipments by Ezaki Glico Co. are three times as high as initially forecast. Meiji Co.’s initial shipments were twice that of its projections.

Liquid baby formula, mainly made from milk, is fortified with extra nutrients necessary for a baby’s health. The companies aim to expand sales by making their products available in vending machines.

Ezaki Glico started selling its liquid baby formula on March 5. Most of its sales by the end of May took place mainly at stores that specialize in goods catering to the needs of babies.

Even some women who have yet to give birth have welcomed the product, saying it has eased their concerns about child care, according to the company.

Meiji started shipping its baby formula product across the country in April and the number of outlets selling it has increased steadily, including supermarkets and convenience stores inside railway stations.

The company plans to boost sales at theme parks, stations, airports and other places.

While the absence of preservatives in liquid baby formula has been welcomed by users as good for the health of babies, some express concern over storage without refrigeration.

The manufacturers are now boosting efforts to provide information on the features of their products and how to use them.

“We need to give (customers) accurate knowledge,” an official of Ezaki Glico said.