External logins blocked on apps for major Japanese retail group Seven & i after 7pay security breach

Seven & i Holdings Co. has started to block on a temporary basis logins on smartphone apps run by the major retail group using IDs for five third-party platforms, including Facebook, following a security breach of the 7pay smartphone payment service.

The move, announced on Thursday, affects six major apps, including the Seven-Eleven Japan app needed to use the 7pay service and that of supermarket operator Ito-Yokado Co.

The external platforms other than Facebook are Twitter, Google, Yahoo! Japan and Line. It is not known how many people use the third-party platforms to log into the Seven & i group apps.

Logins using IDs for the group’s 7iD membership services remain active.

The 7pay service allows customers to pay for their purchases at Seven-Eleven Japan stores using their smartphones.

With the suspension, however, those who have signed up for the external services have become unable to use the 7pay system even if they have money in their accounts.

Similarly, third-party platform users cannot get coupons from the Ito-Yokado app.