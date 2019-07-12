Asia Pacific

Turbulence forces Sydney-bound Air Canada flight to land in Hawaii with multiple injuries reported

AP

HONOLULU - An Air Canada flight flying to Australia landed in Hawaii with passengers needing medical help because of turbulence.

U.S. Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor says Flight 33 from Vancouver, British Columbia, to Sydney encountered turbulence at 36,000 feet about 600 miles southwest of Honolulu. The flight diverted to Honolulu and landed Thursday morning.

Gregor says crew members asked for medical personnel to meet the plane at the gate.

Honolulu Emergency Services Department spokeswoman Shayne Enright says there are multiple injuries. She wasn’t able to immediately provide a number for how many people are hurt or what kinds of injuries are involved.

Air Canada representatives didn’t immediately respond to requests for details.

