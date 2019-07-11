The Trump National Doral in Doral, Florida, is seen last month. President Donald Trump's golf resort near Miami is hosting a tournament where strippers will serve as caddies. The Shadow All Star Tournament is organized by a Hialeah strip club, Shadow Cabaret. | AP

Florida strip club plans golf tourney at Trump resort, offers 'caddy' girls

AP

MIAMI - President Donald Trump’s golf resort near Miami is hosting a tournament where strippers will serve as caddies.

The Shadow All Star Tournament is organized by a Hialeah strip club, Shadow Cabaret. The club is advertising on Facebook and its website that the event will be held Saturday at Trump National Doral.

The tournament offers golfers a choice of dancers to be their “caddy girl.”

Shadow Cabaret’s marketing director, Emanuele Mancuso, tells the Washington Post there will be no nudity at the resort. After the tournament, golfers and dancers will proceed to a different venue for a burlesque show.

A Trump Organization statement to the Washington Post says funds raised by the tournament are for a children’s charity, Miami All Stars.

However, the organization’s director, Carlos Alamilla, tells The Associated Press that he withdrew Wednesday because he wasn’t aware a strip club was involved.

The Trump National Doral in Doral, Florida, is seen last month. President Donald Trump's golf resort near Miami is hosting a tournament where strippers will serve as caddies. The Shadow All Star Tournament is organized by a Hialeah strip club, Shadow Cabaret. | AP

