Japan Post unit admits to mismanaging 90,000 insurance policies

Japan Post Insurance Co. admitted mismanagement Wednesday in connection with more than 90,000 insurance policies, in the biggest scandal for the country’s dominant postal group since its privatization in 2007.

Mitsuhiko Uehira, president of the insurance arm of Japan Post Holdings Co., apologized at a news conference for having caused problems for customers, including those who were forced to pay premiums for new and old insurance policies even after they terminated the old contracts.

The company had initially denied any wrongdoing, underscoring that customers consented to their contracts.

Kunio Yokoyama, president of Japan Post Co., the group’s mail-delivery unit that also sells insurance policies, said the misconduct was possibly due to sales staff trying to meet their targets.

“Our sales targets did not fit with the times,” Yokoyama told the same news conference, referring to the recent tough business environment due to a declining population and ultralow interest rates in Japan. “We’ll strictly respond if any illegal activity is found.”

The Financial Services Agency is considering ordering Japan Post Insurance to improve business operations, officials at the financial watchdog said.

The insurance firm said it will launch a probe by a third-party panel while also taking relief measures for customers, including refunding overpaid premiums.

The company has found that were about 22,000 cases in which customers were forced to make duplicate payments for their new and old contracts between April 2016 and December 2018.

There were 47,000 cases in which customers were not covered by insurance even though they had paid their premiums, while the insurer refused to extend contracts without sufficient reason in a further 23,900 cases for five years through March.