A representative of the Tunisian Red Crescent association checks bodies recovered from a boat carrying 86 migrants that capsized off the Tunisian coast while crossing the Mediterranean from Libya to Italy, as they lie on a beach in Aghir in Tunisia's southern island of Djerba on Saturday. The latest tragedy came to light the same week as 44 migrants were killed in an airstrike on their detention center in a suburb of the Libyan capital. | AFP-JIJI

World / Social Issues

Tunisia finds corpses of pregnant migrant, toddler as body count from sinking reaches 16

AFP-JIJI

TUNIS - Tunisia’s Red Crescent said Sunday three more bodies had been retrieved off the country’s coast, including those of a pregnant woman and toddler, days after a boat carrying scores of migrants sank.

“The number of bodies retrieved (from the water) has reached 15,” said Red Crescent official Mongi Slim.

The bodies of a 3-year-old and two women, one pregnant, were recovered Saturday night off the island of Djerba in southern Tunisia, Slim said.

On Saturday the Red Crescent said 12 bodies had been retrieved by the coast guard from waters off southern Tunisia that morning.

Including the corpse of a woman that the National Guard said it found on a beach off Zarzis on Friday, the total number of bodies recovered since the boat sank on July 1 stands at 16.

A Malian survivor told the UN.’s migration agency that 86 people had been on board the dinghy, which capsized.

“People were terrified as water started pouring in, some of them fell into the water. They stayed down there,” survivor Soleiman Coulibaly told AFP.

Flavio Di Giacomo, a spokesman for the U.N.’s International Organization for Migration, tweeted on Thursday that “about 80 migrants are feared dead.

The Red Crescent and the navy said three Malians and an Ivorian were rescued on Wednesday by the coast guard, who had been alerted by local fishermen.

The Ivorian, however, died in a hospital and one of the Malians has also been hospitalised in intensive care.

The boat tipped over only hours after setting out to sea from the Libyan town of Zuwara, west of Tripoli, with the intention of reaching Italy.

Libya has in recent years been a major departure point for migrants seeking to reach Europe across the Mediterranean.

Rights groups say migrants face horrifying abuses in Libya, with many held in squalid detention facilities.

An air strike Tuesday on a migrant center in the capital Tripoli killed at least 53 people, according to the World Health Organization.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Nigerian soldiers stand at the ready at the headquarters of the 120th Battalion in Goniri, Yobe State, in Nigeria's restive northeast on July 3. Boko Haram's decade-long campaign of violence has killed 27,000 people and displaced about 2 million in Nigeria.
13 Nigeria civilians reported killed in air raid targeting jihadis
At least 13 civilians were killed in an air raid as the military repulsed a jihadi assault in northeast Borno state, residents and a security source said Sunday. Multiple inhabitants of Gajigann...
U.S. Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI), who recently tweeted his view that the Mueller report on Russia showed that President Trump had obstructed justice, arrives for a House Oversight Committee Hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington in May.
GOP-quitting Rep. Justin Amash: Trump frightens Republicans but 'doesn't scare me'
A U.S. congressman who is leaving the Republican Party said on Sunday that President Donald Trump's personal attacks against critics intimidate others in the party from speaking out against him, bu...
Visitors cross highway 178 next to a crack left on the road by an earthquake, Sunday near Ridgecrest, California.
California girds for aftershocks but another big jolt said not likely
Two major earthquakes that hit Southern California last week should be a warning to people nationwide to prepare for natural disasters, the state's governor said as officials expressed relief that ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A representative of the Tunisian Red Crescent association checks bodies recovered from a boat carrying 86 migrants that capsized off the Tunisian coast while crossing the Mediterranean from Libya to Italy, as they lie on a beach in Aghir in Tunisia's southern island of Djerba on Saturday. The latest tragedy came to light the same week as 44 migrants were killed in an airstrike on their detention center in a suburb of the Libyan capital. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , ,