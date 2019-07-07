National

Three seriously injured in Osaka warehouse fire after possible explosion

Kyodo

OSAKA - Several people were injured after a warehouse in Takatsuki, Osaka Prefecture, caught fire on Saturday night.

Three men were taken to a hospital with severe injuries, according to the city’s fire department which started receiving emergency calls around 8:10 p.m. Witnesses reported hearing a large blast at the time.

Efforts were being made to locate a man who was also believed to be at the scene, local police said.

The warehouse is located in an area where factories and other industrial facilities stand along the Yodo River, about 2.5 kilometers west of Korien Station on the Keihan main line.

The police cordoned off the area near the burning warehouse as well as a nearby bridge, having warned residents there may be more explosions.

“The windows and plates broke as we heard the blast,” said a man in his 30s working at a noodle shop near the site.

“We hurried outside and saw flames shooting 3 to 4 meters high, and the air filled with black smoke,” he added.

Shingo Kubode, a 46-year-old local resident, said, “We were eating dinner when there was a large noise and we felt a large shake as if there was an earthquake.”

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

With Japan expecting approximately 400,000 overseas visitors for the 2019 Rugby World Cup, which kicks off in September, hot spring resorts across the country are faced with the ever-present issue of how to handle customers who have tattoos.
Hot-spring resorts debate allowing tattooed tourists ahead of Rugby World Cup
With Japan expecting approximately 400,000 overseas visitors for the 2019 Rugby World Cup set to begin in September, hot-spring resorts across the country are faced with the ever-present issue of h...
The trash heap has spoken: While official figures show that Japan recycles 84 percent of the plastic it collects, a recent Forbes Japan article argues that the recycling efforts are not exactly what they seem.
Japan faces an uphill battle to reduce plastic consumption
Anyone following recent coverage of the worldwide plastic waste crisis may note a contradiction in the reporting on Japan's place in the discussion. On the one hand, Japan boasts a very high plasti...
Homeward bound: The city of Osaka tried to eradicate illegal minpaku (residences offering overnight lodgings) ahead of the Group of 20 summit in late June.
Friction growing in Osaka over rising foreign population
The guests from the gala Group of 20 conference may be gone, but Osaka continues to garner attention in the media. Nishinari Ward, an arguably sordid section of the city perhaps best kno...

,