Three seriously injured in Osaka warehouse fire after possible explosion

Several people were injured after a warehouse in Takatsuki, Osaka Prefecture, caught fire on Saturday night.

Three men were taken to a hospital with severe injuries, according to the city’s fire department which started receiving emergency calls around 8:10 p.m. Witnesses reported hearing a large blast at the time.

Efforts were being made to locate a man who was also believed to be at the scene, local police said.

The warehouse is located in an area where factories and other industrial facilities stand along the Yodo River, about 2.5 kilometers west of Korien Station on the Keihan main line.

The police cordoned off the area near the burning warehouse as well as a nearby bridge, having warned residents there may be more explosions.

“The windows and plates broke as we heard the blast,” said a man in his 30s working at a noodle shop near the site.

“We hurried outside and saw flames shooting 3 to 4 meters high, and the air filled with black smoke,” he added.

Shingo Kubode, a 46-year-old local resident, said, “We were eating dinner when there was a large noise and we felt a large shake as if there was an earthquake.”