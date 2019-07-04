Rains ease in southern Japan but residents warned of landslide risks

Heavy rains in southern Japan let up by Thursday, but authorities maintained evacuation orders for more than a million people, warning of a risk of more landslides, which have killed one person, with another missing.

Since last Friday, some areas of Kyushu have received as much as 1,000 mm of rain, or more than double the usual volume for all of July, public broadcaster NHK said.

As the rains shifted toward central and eastern Japan, NHK warned Kyushu residents not to rush home as the landslide danger persists.

The resident of a home razed in a landslide on Thursday morning, a woman in her 80s, could not be reached, NHK said. A woman in Kagoshima Prefecture was killed this week in another landslide.

The government was criticized for its slow response last July when heavy rains in western Japan triggered landslides and floods, killing more than 200 people in Japan’s worst weather disaster in 36 years.