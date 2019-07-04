The first whale meat auction in 31 years is held in Taiji, Wakayama Prefecture, on Thursday. | ?¯

National

First whale meat auction held since restart of Japan's commercial hunt

Kyodo

SHINGU, WAKAYAMA PREF. - A whale meat auction was held Thursday in Taiji, Wakayama Prefecture, the first since the country ended its 31-year commercial whaling hiatus earlier this week.

A whaling fleet left Kushiro in Hokkaido on Monday to hunt in coastal waters and took two minke whales later the same day.

Approximately 66 kilograms of meat from one of the two animals was then brought to Taiji for the auction because a vessel from the whaling town was among the fleet. Taiji claims to be the birthplace of whaling in Japan.

On Monday, a separate fleet also departed from the port of Shimonoseki in Yamaguchi Prefecture.

Japan restarted commercial whaling a day after formally withdrawing from the International Whaling Commission.

The IWC was founded in 1948 and Japan joined it in 1951. It was originally composed of whaling nations, but increasing memberships of anti-whaling countries led the IWC to adopt a moratorium on commercial whaling in 1982.

As an IWC member, Japan halted commercial whaling in 1988 but hunted whales for what it claims were research purposes, a practice criticized internationally as a cover for commercial whaling.

Japan had long sought to lift the moratorium and finally left the IWC on Sunday after the organization last September voted down its proposal to resume commercial whaling of species considered abundant such as minke whales.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott attends a welcoming ceremony escorted by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the Akasaka State Guesthouse in Tokyo in April 2014.
Ex-Australian PM Tony Abbott says he regrets unsuccessful submarine deal with Japan
Former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott said Tuesday he regrets being unable to secure a contract to have Japan help develop Australia's new class of submarine, according to local media report...
Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko visit Turku Castle in Turku, Finland, on Wednesday.
Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko meet Finnish president
Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko visited the Finnish city of Naantali to make a courtesy call on President Sauli Niinistoe on Wednesday. Naantali is a famous tourism spot about 180 ...
Coast guard personnel from Japan, Indonesia and the Philippines hold a drill to respond to a "ship collision incident" in southern Philippine waters on Wednesday.
Coast guard personnel from Japan, Indonesia and the Philippines take part in oil spill drill
The coast guards of Japan, Indonesia and the Philippines took part in a mock oil spill exercise in southern Philippine waters on Wednesday. The drill was part of the four-day Regional Maritime P...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The first whale meat auction in 31 years is held in Taiji, Wakayama Prefecture, on Thursday. | ?¯

, , , ,