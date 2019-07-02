The whaling factory ship Nisshin Maru departs Monday from Shimonoseki port in Yamaguchi Prefecture to conduct Japan's first commercial whaling operation in 31 years. | KYODO

National

Australia 'disappointed' by Japan's return to commercial whaling

Kyodo

SYDNEY - The Australian government voiced its concern Tuesday at Japan’s return to commercial whaling following its departure from the International Whaling Commission at the end of June.

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne and Environment Minister Sussan Ley said in a joint statement that Canberra urges Japan to return to the IWC “as a matter of priority.”

“While the Australian Government welcomes the end of whaling in the Southern Ocean, we are disappointed that Japan has withdrawn from the Convention and is resuming commercial whaling,” the statement read.

“The Australian Government’s position on whaling has not changed. We remain opposed to all forms of commercial and so-called ‘scientific’ whaling.”

The statement comes a day after the Nisshin Maru, a whale factory ship belonging to Kyodo Senpaku Co., and two other whalers left the port of Shimonoseki in Yamaguchi Prefecture to hunt minke, sei and Bryde’s whales offshore.

Five small vessels from six operators also left Kushiro in Hokkaido on Monday. The fleet returned later in the day with two minke whales they caught in coastal waters.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Japan's gender problem is a 'human disaster,' award-winning scholar says
After several high-profile incidents in recent years shone the spotlight on Japan's problems with sexism, a Japanese women's studies pioneer has been granted special recognition from Finland, a ...
Image Not Available
Mother arrested over death of malnourished 2-year-old daughter left at home in Sendai
Police arrested a woman in Sendai on Monday on suspicion of leaving her 2-year-old daughter unattended at their apartment for three days last week, resulting in her death from hypothermia. Risa ...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe welcomes his Vietnamese counterpart, Nguyen Xuan Phuc, to the Prime Minister's Office in Tokyo on Monday.
Japan and Vietnam to bolster monitoring of labor conditions
Japan and Vietnam have agreed to tighten up the monitoring of labor conditions for Vietnamese as Tokyo opens the door to more foreign workers. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his Vietnamese...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The whaling factory ship Nisshin Maru departs Monday from Shimonoseki port in Yamaguchi Prefecture to conduct Japan's first commercial whaling operation in 31 years. | KYODO

, ,