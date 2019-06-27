National

No injuries reported as MSDF minesweeper and freighter collide off Hiroshima

Staff Report

The Maritime Self-defense Force minesweeper Notojima collided with a cargo vessel around midnight Wednesday off the coast of Hiroshima Prefecture, NHK reported Thursday.

No injuries were reported among the 41 crew members aboard the minesweeper and five people on the cargo ship, NHK quoted the MSDF as saying.

The MSDF said the ships collided roughly 1.5 km northeast of Konejima Island in Onomichi, Hiroshima Prefecture. Both were slightly damaged, but there are no fears of oil spills, according to the report.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Graves of U.S. servicemen are under the water table on Tarawa, Kiribati, June 1. A nonprofit organization that searches for the remains of U.S. servicemen lost in past conflicts has found what officials believe are the graves of more than 30 Marines and sailors killed in one of the bloodiest battles of World War II.
Graves of U.S. WWII servicemen found on remote Pacific atoll of Tarawa
A nonprofit organization that searches for the remains of U.S. servicemen lost in past conflicts has found what officials believe are the graves of more than 30 Marines and sailors killed in one of...
European Council President Donald Tusk speaks at the Peace Park in Nagasaki on Wednesday.
European Council President Donald Tusk visits A-bomb sites in Nagasaki and Hiroshima ahead of G20...
European Council President Donald Tusk visited Nagasaki and Hiroshima on Wednesday to pay his respects to the victims of the 1945 U.S. atomic bombings of the cities, ahead of a Group of 20 summi...
The Supreme Court has denied a retrial for a 92-year-old female convict who served 10 years in prison over the 1979 murder of her former brother-in-law in Kagoshima Prefecture.
Supreme Court rejects retrial of 92-yr-old woman over 1979 murder
The Supreme Court said Wednesday it has rejected lower and high court decisions to hold a retrial for a 92-year-old woman who served 10 years in prison over the 1979 murder of her former brother...

, , , , , ,