No injuries reported as MSDF minesweeper and freighter collide off Hiroshima

The Maritime Self-defense Force minesweeper Notojima collided with a cargo vessel around midnight Wednesday off the coast of Hiroshima Prefecture, NHK reported Thursday.

No injuries were reported among the 41 crew members aboard the minesweeper and five people on the cargo ship, NHK quoted the MSDF as saying.

The MSDF said the ships collided roughly 1.5 km northeast of Konejima Island in Onomichi, Hiroshima Prefecture. Both were slightly damaged, but there are no fears of oil spills, according to the report.