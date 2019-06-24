National

Empress Emerita Michiko undergoes second round of cataract surgery

Kyodo

Empress Emerita Michiko has undergone cataract surgery on both of her eyes, the Imperial Household Agency said Sunday.

The 84-year-old former empress has experienced vision difficulties for several years and had been hoping to have the surgery after retiring along with her husband, Emperor Emeritus Akihito, who abdicated at the end of April.

She had the operation Sunday on her left eye at a hospital in Tokyo, a week after undergoing surgery on her right eye, according to the agency.

She was wearing sunglasses when she arrived at the hospital by car at around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, and headed home at around 4:30 p.m. with her left eye covered with gauze.

Earlier this month, the former empress was diagnosed with heart valve abnormalities, for which she will continue to be monitored.

Emperor Emeritus Akihito became the first Japanese monarch to abdicate in about two centuries, bringing an end to the Heisei Era that spanned his 30-year reign. His elder son, Emperor Naruhito, ascended the Chrysanthemum Throne on May 1.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

A slug (not this one) has been blamed for a power outage that halted dozens of trains and delayed 12,000 passengers in the Kyushu region last month.
Fried slug blamed for railway chaos in Japan's Kyushu region
A slug has been blamed for a power outage that halted dozens of trains and delayed 12,000 passengers in the Kyushu region, operator Kyushu Railway Co. (JR Kyushu) has said. The power failed on a...
Image Not Available
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake shakes Tokyo area
A magnitude 5.5 earthquake hit the Japanese capital and its vicinity on Monday morning, registering 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in central Tokyo. No tsunami warning was...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin will not strike a final agreement on joint economic activities on disputed islands off Hokkaido when they meet Saturday on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Osaka, according to Russian sources.
Japan and Russia unlikely to strike deal in talks on joint economic activities on disputed islands
Japan and Russia are unlikely to reach a final agreement this week to start all five areas of joint economic activities to be pursued on a group of disputed islands, Russian sources said Sunday. ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Empress Emerita Michiko | ?¯

, ,