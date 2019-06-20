Business / Financial Markets | CURRENCY MARKET

Dollar hits five-month low in Tokyo trading

JIJI

The dollar hit a five-month low below ¥107.60 in Tokyo trading Thursday, after the Bank of Japan decided to keep its monetary policy unchanged.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥107.67, down from ¥108.38-42 at the same time Wednesday. The euro was at $1.1297, up from $1.1200, and at ¥121.64, up from ¥121.39.

The dollar remained under selling pressure after the U.S. Federal Reserve suggested an interest rate cut this year. Around midmorning, dollar-selling was boosted by the benchmark U.S. long-term interest rate’s drop below 2 percent in off-hours trading, pushing the greenback down to ¥107.56, the lowest level since Jan. 4.

After bouncing back above ¥107.70 later in the morning, the dollar grew top-heavy due to selling prompted by the no policy change decision announced after the end of the BOJ’s two-day policy-setting meeting.

In the afternoon, the U.S. currency remained almost static until BOJ Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda told a news conference that the bank will not hesitate to consider fresh easing measures if consumer prices lose upward momentum.

The comment prompted dollar-buying against the yen, traders said.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Tokyo stocks rise further on advance in U.S. and China markets
Stocks rose further on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Thursday, buoyed by an extended Wall Street rally and a surge in Shanghai stocks. The 225-issue Nikkei average went up 128.99 points, o...
Andrej Bertoncelj, finance minister and deputy prime minister of Slovenia, speaks during an interview with The Japan Times on Wednesday.
Slovenia faces similar fiscal challenges to Japan, Finance Minister Andrej Bertoncelj says
Slovenia has similar challenges to Japan in terms of huge government debts and an aging population, and both countries can learn from each other, Slovenian Finance Minister Andrej Bertoncelj said t...
Samantha Jackson, right, and her daughter Kyla Jackson — members of the Waymo Early Rider Program — stand next to a Waymo LLC Chrysler Pacifica autonomous vehicle in Chandler, Arizona, on July 30, 2018.
Renault and Nissan agree to explore driverless services partnership with Waymo in France and Japan
French automaker Renault SA, its partner Nissan Motor Co. and tech giant Alphabet Inc.'s Waymo have agreed to assess the feasibility of a partnership to develop and use self-driving vehicles to tra...

, , , ,