Business / Corporate

Japan Post Bank to cap international transfers to counter money laundering

Kyodo

Japan Post Bank Co. plans to set a limit on over-the-counter international cash transfers of ¥5 million ($46,000) to combat money laundering, sources close to the matter said Tuesday.

Japan Post Bank with around 120 million account holders, the most among domestic banks, currently has no limit on overseas remittances and is seeking to address concerns that such transfers could be used for illicit activities, including terrorist financing, the sources said.

The move by the state-backed bank comes as Japan faces an assessment this fall by the Financial Action Task Force, an international standard-setting body that promotes steps to combat money laundering and terrorist financing.

The FATF singled out Japan as not having sufficient measures to fight money laundering.

Japan Post Bank would join other major banks — Mizuho Bank, MUFG Bank and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. in stepping up anti-money laundering measures.

The three banks implemented stricter ID checks on holders of savings accounts from June 10, including verifying the purpose for opening or holding an account. Regional banks plan to take similar measures.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Ohsho Food Service Corp., the operator of the Gyoza no Ohsho chain of Chinese-style restaurants, said Tuesday it will stop supplying customers with single-use plastic straws and spoons at all of its 729 restaurants from July to address environmental concerns.
Gyoza no Ohsho to ban plastic straws and spoons from July in bid to address environmental concerns
Ohsho Food Service Corp., the operator of the Gyoza no Ohsho chain of Chinese-style restaurants, said Tuesday it will stop supplying customers with single-use plastic straws and spoons at all of it...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrives at his official residence in Tokyo on Tuesday.
Japanese businesses see economy peaking out, want more stimulus: poll
The nation's economy is likely to stop expanding this year and into next with the Sino-U.S. trade war and a planned sales tax hike expected to crimp activity, a Reuters poll of Japanese companies f...
Apple CEO Tim Cook reaches for an iPhone as he speaks at Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference in San Francisco in June 2013.
Apple considers providing aid to struggling Japan Display: report
Apple Inc. has shown a willingness to help its cash-strapped supplier Japan Display Inc., The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday. While Apple has agreed to loosen the repayment terms for its l...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A replica post box is displayed at the Japan Post Holdings Co. headquarters in Tokyo in January last year. The company plans to set a limit on over-the-counter international cash transfers of ¥5 million ($46,000) to combat money laundering, sources close to the matter said Tuesday. | BLOOMBERG

, ,