Emperor Naruhito to meet with Macron next week

Emperor Naruhito will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, during the couple’s visit to Japan starting June 26, the Japanese government said Tuesday.

The Emperor will also host a court luncheon in honor of the couple. Empress Masako will attend the events if her health permits, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yasutoshi Nishimura told a news conference.

This will be the first visit to Japan by Macron since he became president. He will also hold talks with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe before they attend the Group of 20 summit in Osaka on June 28 and 29.

Macron is set to host his counterparts from the Group of Seven top economies in Biarritz, southwestern France, from Aug. 24 to 26.