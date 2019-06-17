Japan group launches website offering real-time predictions of disaster damage

Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance Co., Yokohama National University and Aon Benfield Japan said Monday they have launched a free website that provides real-time predictions for the number of buildings at risk during natural disasters.

They expect the cmap.dev website to help users, including local governments, quickly access information about disasters and swiftly establish a response plan.

In the event of a natural disaster such as a typhoon, heavy rain or an earthquake, the website will estimate the number of damaged buildings in each city, town and village, using actual weather or seismic data.

The forecasts will be updated every hour depending on weather conditions. The website can be accessed in Japanese and English.