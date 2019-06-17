Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg speaks during an April news conference after the company's annual shareholders meeting at the Field Museum in Chicago. Boeing's CEO said Sunday the company made a "mistake" in handling a problematic cockpit warning system in 737 Max jets ahead of two deadly crashes of the top-selling plane. | AP

Business

Boeing CEO concedes 'mistake' with planes in two fatal crashes, vows to rebuild trust

AP

PARIS - The chief executive of Boeing said the company made a “mistake” in handling a problematic cockpit warning system in its 737 Max jets before two crashes of the top-selling plane killed 346 people, and he promised transparency as the U.S. aircraft maker tries to get the grounded model back in flight.

Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg told reporters in Paris that Boeing’s communication with regulators, customers and the public “was not consistent. And that’s unacceptable.”

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has faulted Boeing for not telling regulators for more than year that a safety indicator in the Max cockpit didn’t work.

Pilots are angry the company didn’t tell them about the new software that’s been implicated in the crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia.

“We clearly had a mistake in the implementation of the alert,” Muilenburg said.

He expressed confidence that the Boeing 737 Max would be cleared to fly again later this year. The model has been grounded worldwide for three months, and regulators need to approve Boeing’s long-awaited fix to the software.

Muilenburg called the crashes of the Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines jets a “defining moment” for Boeing, but said he thinks the result will be a “better and stronger company.”

Speaking ahead of the Paris Air Show, Muilenburg said Boeing is facing the event with “humility” and focused on rebuilding trust.

He forecast a limited number of orders at the Paris show, the first major air show since the crashes, but said it was important to attend to talk to customers and others in the industry.

Muilenburg also announced that Boeing is raising its long-term forecast for global plane demand, notably amid sustained growth in Asia.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

The agriculture ministry plans to tighten its control over seeds and saplings of domestically developed high-end fruit varieties so that they won't be taken out of Japan and grown in other countries.
Ministry plans to step up efforts to prevent seeds, saplings of high-end fruit varieties from bei...
The Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Ministry is set to launch full-fledged efforts to prevent "outflows" of domestically developed high-end fruit varieties to other countries. A numb...
This is one of the seven Ikinari Steak restaurants in New York City that has closed down.
Ikinari Steak restaurant operator Pepper Food Service Co. to quit Nasdaq
Japan's Pepper Food Service Co., which runs the Ikinari Steak restaurants, said Friday its American depositary receipts will be delisted from the U.S. Nasdaq stock market by autumn. Pepper Food ...
Newly manufactured cars await export at the port of Yokohama.
Japanese companies opposed to U.S. slapping additional tariffs on Chinese goods
U.S. subsidiaries of Japanese companies, as well as American and Chinese businesses, have voiced opposition to President Donald Trump's proposed tariffs of up to 25 percent on an additional $...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg speaks during an April news conference after the company's annual shareholders meeting at the Field Museum in Chicago. Boeing's CEO said Sunday the company made a "mistake" in handling a problematic cockpit warning system in 737 Max jets ahead of two deadly crashes of the top-selling plane. | AP

, , , , , ,