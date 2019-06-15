A vessel purported to be an Iranian navy patrol boat approaches the Japanese-operated methanol tanker Kokuka Courageous to remove what was said to be an unexploded mine in this photo released Thursday. | AFP-JIJI

Business

Tanker attacks in Middle East spark concerns among Japanese companies

JIJI

Concerns are growing among Japanese energy and shipping companies over the situation in the Middle East following Thursday’s attacks on two tankers near the Strait of Hormuz.

The attacks on the tankers, including one operated by a Japanese shipping company, “have had no immediate impact on crude oil supply,” said an official of oil wholesaler Idemitsu Kosan Co.

As of the end of May, Japan had crude oil reserves equivalent to over 200 days worth of consumption in total in the public and private sectors.

Crude oil prices stabilized after shooting up following the attacks. Gasoline prices in Japan are “unlikely to rise immediately,” a Japanese oil industry source said.

Japan imports about 80 percent of its oil and some 30 percent of its natural gas through the Strait of Hormuz. The waterway is “a lifeline to Japan,” a senior industry ministry official said.

Japanese energy-related companies are collecting information as they brace for a potential situation in which the Middle East will remain unstable over a long period.

“We expect anything may happen,” Satoru Katsuno, chairman of the Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan, told a news conference Friday.

“We’ll pay close attention to future developments with a sense of crisis and manage risk” with the possibility of a closure of the strait in mind, said Katsuno, who is also the president of Chubu Electric Power Co.

Major Japanese shipping firms have taken steps including increasing the number of personnel on lookout aboard ships, as well as ensuring full-speed operations of vessels in waters near the sites of the attacks.

“There is nothing more we can do,” said a public relations official at Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd.

“We’ll have to reconsider operating ships in that sea area if the danger increases further,” an official of another major shipping firm said.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani shake hands after their joint news conference at the Saadabad Palace in Tehran on Wednesday.
Mideast tanker attacks jolt oil-dependent Asia
The blasts detonated far from the bustling megacities of Asia, but the attack this week on two tankers in the strategic Strait of Hormuz hits at the heart of the region's oil import-dependent econo...
Renault CEO Thierry Bollore (from left), Renault Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard, Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa, and Mitsubishi Motors Chairman Osamu Masuko attend a news conference at Nissan Global Headquarters in Yokohama on March 12.
Nissan weighs giving some seats on planned oversight committee to Renault
Nissan Motor Co. is considering giving its alliance partner Renault SA some seats on planned oversight committees after the French automaker expressed discontent with the envisioned governance r...
U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping meet business leaders at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing in November 2017.
Trump says 'it doesn't matter' if Xi agrees to meeting at Osaka G20 summit
U.S. President Donald Trump said "it doesn't matter" if Chinese President Xi Jinping agrees to meet with him later this month during the Group of 20 summit in Osaka to restart negotiations over ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A vessel purported to be an Iranian navy patrol boat approaches the Japanese-operated methanol tanker Kokuka Courageous to remove what was said to be an unexploded mine in this photo released Thursday. | AFP-JIJI

, , ,