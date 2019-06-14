This2009 photo released by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows an adult ringed seal in Kotzebue, Alaska. An environmental group is suing the federal government for failing to designate critical habitat for two ice seals on the threatened species list. | MIKE CAMERON / NOAA / VIA AP

World / Science & Health

Environmental group sues Trump camp over ice seal habitat decision

AP

ANCHORAGE, ALASKA - An environmental group sued the Trump administration Thursday for failing to designate critical habitat for two species of seals that rely on sea ice off Alaska’s northwest coast.

The Center for Biological Diversity sued the Department of Commerce and the National Marine Fisheries Service for not designating critical habitat for threatened ringed and bearded seals. Agency spokeswoman Julie Speegle said by email the agency does not comment on ongoing litigation.

Designation of critical habitat for a threatened species is required by the Endangered Species Act a year after a listing. Federal agencies that authorize activities such as oil drilling within critical habitat must consult with wildlife managers to determine if threatened species will be affected.

Center for Biological Diversity attorney Emily Jeffers, who drafted the lawsuit, said by phone from Oakland, California, that additional protections are needed for ringed and bearded seals, which already are losing habitat because of climate warming.

“It’s where the rubber hits the roads in terms of actual protections,” she said.

Ringed and bearded seals live in the Bering and Chukchi seas. Though their numbers have not declined, they were listed as threatened in 2012 because of projected sea ice loss.

The state of Alaska, oil industry groups and others sued in two lawsuits and the listing was vacated. However, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals last year reversed those decisions and said long-range data demonstrating a species decline is not required to adopt conservation policies to prevent the decline.

“If you wait until their demise is certain, it’s too late,” Jeffers said Thursday.

Ringed seals are the smallest and most numerous of Alaska’s ice seals and the main prey of another threatened species, polar bears.

Ringed seals thrive in completely ice-covered Arctic waters because they maintain breathing holes with thick claws.

After snow covers breathing holes, females excavate snow caves on sea ice. Inside those lairs, they give birth to pups that cannot survive in ice-cold water until weeks later when they have grown a blubber layer. Early breakup of sea ice, less snow and even rain threatens lairs, exposing pups to polar bears, Arctic foxes and freezing temperatures.

Bearded seals get their name from short snouts covered with thick, long, white whiskers. Bearded seals give birth and rear pups on drifting pack ice.

NOAA Fisheries officials announced Wednesday that at least 60 ice seals, including ringed, bearded and spotted seals, have been found dead this week on coastlines north and south of the Bering Strait. The cause has not been determined.

The agency declared an unusual mortality event following abnormal molting and deaths of ice seals and walruses from 2011 to 2016. A definitive cause was not identified.

The agency estimated that 657 seals were affected over those six years. Biologists confirmed symptoms in 233 dead and stranded seals, 179 seals killed by hunters and 245 live seals checked in health assessments.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Departing White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders hugs U.S. President Donald Trump during a second chance hiring and criminal justice reform event in the East Room of the White House in Washington Thursday. President Trump on Thursday made the surprise announcement of the departure of spokeswoman Sarah Sanders, who has been widely criticized for her performance in the White House.
Trump announces exit of spokeswoman Sarah Sanders, urges her to run for Arkansas governor
President Donald Trump on Thursday made the surprise announcement of the departure of spokeswoman Sarah Sanders, who has been widely criticized for her performance in the White House. "After 3 1...
Migrants cross the Suchiate River on a raft from Tecun Uman, in Guatemala, to Ciudad Hidalgo, as seen from Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, Thursday.
U.S.-bound migrants rush to enter Mexico ahead of security crackdown demanded by Trump
Central American migrants eager to beat a crackdown by Mexico on its southern border with Guatemala scrambled into the country on Thursday as the government prepared to send thousands of National G...
This Thursday photo made available by the Norwegian shipowner Frontline shows the crude oil tanker Front Altair through the observation window of a fire boat as water cannon operate to fight the fire onboard the Norwegian ship in the Gulf of Oman. The U.S. Navy rushed to assist the stricken vessels in the Gulf of Oman, off the coast of Iran, as two oil tankers came under suspected attack amid heightened tension between Iran and the U.S.
U.S. said consulting allies on how to protect shipping in wake of Gulf of Oman tanker attacks
The United States is discussing with its allies a variety of options on how to protect international shipping in the Gulf of Oman in the wake of tanker attacks that Washington has blamed on Iran, s...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

This2009 photo released by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows an adult ringed seal in Kotzebue, Alaska. An environmental group is suing the federal government for failing to designate critical habitat for two ice seals on the threatened species list. | MIKE CAMERON / NOAA / VIA AP This 2006 photo shows a bearded seal in Kotzebue, Alaska. | MICHAEL CAMERON / NOAA FISHERIES SERVICE / VIA AP

, , , , , , , , , , ,