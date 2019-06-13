Japan leads the world in paid leave set aside for fathers but few take advantage of it, according to a new report by UNICEF. | BLOOMBERG

National / Social Issues

Japan offers most paid leave for fathers worldwide but few take it, UNICEF reports finds

Kyodo

NEW YORK - Japan leads the world in offering paid leave for fathers, but few take advantage of it, according to a new report by UNICEF based on legal entitlements from 2016.

The report — called “Are the world’s richest countries family-friendly?” — looks at the globe’s most family-friendly high- and middle-income countries, and among other factors ranks nations by the amount of paid leave that fathers and mothers are entitled to receive.

“In Japan, the only country that offers at least six months at full pay for fathers, only 1 in 20 took paid leave in 2017,” a press release said.

While still remaining at a low level, the percentage edged up to 6.16 percent in 2018, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said last week.

According to a survey cited by the UNICEF report, 45 percent of male workers with children under 3 who are on regular contracts said they did not want to take paternity leave, while 35 percent said that while they did want to, they could not.

Of those who did not take advantage of it, the third most common reason given was an “unfavorable atmosphere” in the workplace. The top reason was staff shortages and the second most common reason was that their company did not offer it.

The report defined paternity leave as beginning shortly after childbirth and explained that it was not as widely available as it was to women in the form of maternity leave. Of the 41 countries that were surveyed, only 26 offered paternity leave, compared with 40 that supported maternity leave.

One of the authors of the report, Yekaterina Chzhen, a social policy specialist at the UNICEF Office of Research, said that even in Nordic countries where it is much more acceptable for men to take leave to be with children, instituting such changes takes time.

“It needs to become socially acceptable for fathers to stay home for at least several weeks when a child is born,” she said by email. “Sometimes policy changes precede cultural change, so perhaps in years to come the majority of fathers in Japan will make use of their paternity leave entitlements.”

The United States stands out for being the only country on the list of nations, drawn from the members of the OECD and the European Union, not to offer paid leave for mothers or fathers.

New Zealand, Canada and Switzerland are among countries on the list offering no paternity leave.

Japan came 16th with regard to providing paid leave for mothers, offering 36 weeks.

Estonia ranked No. 1 in the world for its generous maternity leave, offering 86 weeks, followed by Hungary with 72 weeks and Bulgaria with 66 weeks.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Image Not Available
Father held over suspected assault resulting in death of baby daughter in Shizuoka Prefecture
A man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of causing the death of his 20-month-old daughter after an alleged assault last December. Tetta Fujiwara, 21, from Fuji, Shizuoka Prefecture, has denied...
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (right) holds a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the Saadabad Palace in Tehran Wednesday. Abe arrived in Tehran for a rare diplomatic mission, hoping to defuse tensions between the Islamic republic and Tokyo's ally Washington.
Warning U.S. and Iran 'accidental conflict' is possible, Abe urges Tehran to play 'constructive r...
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe urged Tehran to play a "constructive role" for Middle East peace Wednesday during a rare diplomatic mission to the Islamic republic aimed at defusing US-Iran tens...
South Korean police officers keep guard April 14 around the Japanese Consulate in Busan, which is at the center of controversy over a statue representing wartime Korean laborers.
Wide gap remains between opinions of Japanese and South Koreans over wartime labor issue, poll shows
Japanese and South Koreans have vastly different views on rulings last year by the South Korean Supreme Court ordering Japanese companies to compensate wartime forced laborers, a survey showed W...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Japan leads the world in paid leave set aside for fathers but few take advantage of it, according to a new report by UNICEF. | BLOOMBERG

, , , , ,