Prime Minister Shinzo Abe answers a question during a Diet committee meeting on Monday. | KYODO

National / Politics

Double-election fever starts to dissipate in political circles

Kyodo

Speculation that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will dissolve the Lower House for a “double election” this summer began to dissipate Monday, as an official close to him said such a move would not be needed when the Cabinet has stable support.

Some had speculated that the prime minister would be tempted to call a snap election to coincide with the triennial election for half of the Upper House, in an apparent bid to boost voter interest and turnout.

There were also expectations that Abe would delay the planned consumption tax hike in October and seek a mandate for his decision.

However, the general view of ruling party lawmakers now seems to be that current economic conditions do not warrant delaying the tax hike. It is now expected that the current regular Diet session through June 26 will not be extended, which paves the way for the House of Councilors’ election to go ahead on July 21 after official campaigning from July 4.

“Cabinet support ratings have been stable and we can secure solid wins even if we only hold the Upper House election,” the senior official within the Abe administration said.

The current six-year terms of half of the Upper House members will expire on July 28. Those Upper House lawmakers completing their terms in July won their seats in the 2013 election, when Abe’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party scored a landslide victory — which has prompted some to wonder if the ruling bloc may struggle to maintain its strength. Some LDP members believe it would be prudent to take advantage of the start of the new Reiwa Era following the enthronement of Emperor Naruhito, which created a festive mood in Japan and could be a plus for the ruling coalition between the LDP and Komeito.

But a senior LDP lawmaker said: “Results of our surveys on the outlook for the Upper House election are not bad.”

Abe is expected to make a final decision after he returns on Friday from a two-day trip to Iran. His schedule is tight as he will host a Group of 20 summit in Osaka on June 28 and 29.

Regarding the timing of the Upper House election, Natsuo Yamaguchi, who heads the LDP’s junior coalition partner Komeito, said Sunday during a stump speech that “it will likely be held on July 21.” Komeito has been against the idea of holding a double election.

In a set of election pledges unveiled Friday the LDP placed greater emphasis on foreign policy and defense as one of its “six pillars,” following indications that Japan’s economic growth may be fragile despite the prime minister’s Abenomics policy mix.

Other so-called pillars include a strong economy, reliable society, regional revitalization and disaster relief and prevention. Constitutional reform, a long-held goal of Abe and the LDP, is the sixth pillar.

The LDP said in its election platform that it would aim to go ahead with an increase to the consumption tax rate, from the current 8 percent to 10 percent, in October.

Abe has already postponed the tax hike to 10 percent twice. Another delay is seen as difficult as the government has already decided to allocate part of its expected revenue from the hike to enhancing child care support.

Abe has said the tax hike plan will go ahead barring a shock on the scale of the 2008 financial crisis, which followed the collapse of Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc.

Although a technical factor in the data played a big part and domestic demand lacked strength, Japan’s economy grew at an annualized rate of 2.2 percent in January-March, government data showed Monday.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is set to hold talks with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani during his two-day visit to Tehran from Wednesday.
Diplomats seek to manage expectations over Abe's visit to Tehran
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is set to start his two-day visit to Tehran on Wednesday amid rising military tensions in the Persian Gulf. Abe's planned visit — the first visit to Iran by an incumben...
Contestants take part in the office chair race "Isu-1" grand prix held in Hanyu, Saitama Prefecture, on Sunday.
Kyoto team retains its seat in 'Isu-1' office chair grand prix
The rattle of tiny plastic wheels echoed through the normally sleepy streets of Hanyu, Saitama Prefecture, on Sunday morning as the small city about 60 kilometers (37 miles) north of Tokyo playe...
Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya briefs reporters in Tokyo on Monday.
Pilot's 'spatial disorientation' was likely cause of F-35A crash off Aomori Prefecture, Japan def...
Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya said Monday the crash of an Air Self-Defense Force F-35A stealth fighter in the Pacific Ocean off Aomori Prefecture two months ago was likely caused by "spatial disor...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe answers a question during a Diet committee meeting on Monday. | KYODO

, , , , , ,