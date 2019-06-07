Japanese government adopts draft bill to create high-tech 'supercities'

The government on Friday adopted a draft bill to realize its “supercity” initiative to create cities that make use of artificial intelligence, big data and other advanced technologies.

In such cities, autonomous driving, cashless payments, goods delivery by drone and novel services using sophisticated technologies will be introduced in an integrated manner.

Initially, the government planned to submit to the Diet a bill to revise the national strategic special zone law by the end of March.

But it was unable to do that because of difficulty obtaining support from the Cabinet Legislation Bureau for related deregulation.

The bill is unlikely to pass the Diet before the end of the ongoing ordinary session, set for June 26.

The draft bill stipulates procedures to realize the initiative.

According to the bill, municipalities hoping to join the initiative will launch forums with the central government and private companies, draw up plans including necessary deregulation measures and submit applications to the state after securing the understanding of local residents.

The prime minister will instruct government agencies to examine whether the measures can be implemented as regulatory exceptions, so that the plans can be realized swiftly.

The government previously considered creating a system to ease state regulations in some areas based on local government ordinances. But the idea was abandoned as the use of local ordinances for such purposes could have violated the Constitution.