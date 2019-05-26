Saori Yoshida (third from right) and others attend a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of the full opening of Japan's key artery, the Tomei Expressway, in Oyama, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Sunday. | KYODO

National

Ceremony held to mark 50 years since Tomei Expressway was fully opened

JIJI

A ceremony was held Sunday to mark the 50th anniversary of the full opening of the 347-kilometer-long (215-mile-long) Tomei Expressway, which connects Tokyo’s Setagaya Ward and the city of Komaki in Aichi Prefecture.

At the event, held at the expressway’s Ashigara service area in the town of Oyama, Shizuoka Prefecture, participants including Saori Yoshida, a three-time Olympic gold medalist in women’s wrestling, unveiled a commemorative monument with a design of 3,776-meter Mount Fuji, the tallest mountain in Japan which can be viewed from the expressway.

The Tomei Expressway went into partial service in April 1968 and fully opened on May 26, 1969. Since then, the key artery has continued to support the movement of people and goods.

Economic ripple effects from the expressway over the past half century are estimated at some ¥60 trillion, according to Central Nippon Expressway Co. (Nexco-Central) which operates the route.

After 50 years, however, the expressway finds itself in urgent need of renovation to some of its facilities, such as tunnels, due to aging. Nexco-Central has launched a large-scale repair program.

“We’ll continue making efforts to keep our roads safe so that people can drive without anxiety,” Nexco-Central President Yoshihito Miyaike said at the ceremony.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Sumiho Maru, a cargo ship that collided with another ship early Sunday, is seen docked at a port in Ibaraki Prefecture.
Three missing after one ship sinks following collision off Chiba Prefecture
Three people remained missing as of Sunday evening after two Japanese cargo ships collided during the early morning hours off the coast of Chiba Prefecture, the Japan Coast Guard said. T...
People cross a street in Obihiro on Sunday. The mercury hit 38.8 degrees in the city in southeast Hokkaido, the highest on record there.
Two die, nearly 600 taken to hospitals nationwide as heat wave hits parts of nation
Unseasonably hot conditions gripped wide areas of Japan on Sunday, with the town of Saroma in Hokkaido setting the highest temperature ever recorded in the country for the month of May. ...
In this photo taken in June 2015, film director Yasuo Furuhata, who died on May 20, is seen signing a poster promoting his film, "Poppoya" (Railroad Man), at a cinema in Shanghai.
Japanese film director Yasuo Furuhata dies at age 84
Japanese film director Yasuo Furuhata, known for his work with the late actor Ken Takakura, died of pneumonia May 20 in Tokyo, Toei Co. said Sunday. He was 84. After joining the film production ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Saori Yoshida (third from right) and others attend a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of the full opening of Japan's key artery, the Tomei Expressway, in Oyama, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Sunday. | KYODO

, , ,