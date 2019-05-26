Thousands march in Hong Kong to commemorate 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre

More than 2,000 people marched in Hong Kong on Sunday to mark 30 years since a pro-democracy protest in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square ended in bloodshed.

Demonstrators took to the streets during the afternoon holding yellow umbrellas that had “Support Freedom, Oppose Evil Laws” written on them.

Some people carried a black coffin, while others pushed wheeled white crosses and the numbers 6 and 4 — a nod to June 4, 1989, when leaders of China’s ruling Communist Party ordered the military to re-take Tiananmen Square from student-led protesters.

Hundreds, if not thousands, of unarmed protesters and onlookers were killed late on June 3 and in the early hours of June 4 as a result of the martial action.

Commemorations to mark the event are strictly banned in mainland China.