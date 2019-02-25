Life-long hatred of felines spurred serial Japanese cat poisoner

A 29-year-old man who has admitted to poisoning cats with poison in Kanagawa Prefecture last November said he was driven by his long-standing hatred of felines.

“I always disliked cats,” police officers quoted that man as saying.

He was referred to prosecutors Monday for alleged violation of the animal protection law.

The Sagamihara man is suspected of killing three cats by placing poisoned cat food near the Sagami River on Nov. 17 and 24.

Five cats were found dead in the area that month, along with cat food laced with methomyl, a powerful insecticide.

The man emerged as a suspect after police tracked an online message board post that read, “I killed a cat with poisoned food.”

The police searched his home in January and found images on his computer and smartphone of cats that ate the poisoned food, investigators said.