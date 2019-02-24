North Korea unable to get information on joining Tokyo Olympics due to network issue: sources

North Korea’s Olympic committee has been unable to receive information required for the country’s participation in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics due to a network problem, sources said Sunday.

The North Korean organization, like other nations’ bodies belonging to the International Olympic Committee, is meant to access information from the Tokyo organizing committee through a dedicated network.

But the North Korean committee has not been issued with the identification name and password needed to access the network, leaving them unable to get information on the entry of athletes and media accreditation, the sources said.

An IOC official said the Tokyo organizing committee is aware of the problem and making efforts to address it, blaming the issue on a technical problem. A Tokyo organizing committee official also said a technical issue was preventing some national committees from accessing the network.

The North Korean committee has asked to be sent paper copies of the information but the request has not been granted, according to the sources.