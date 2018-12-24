U.S. plans to deploy new homeland defense radar system in Japan from 2023

The U.S. Defense Department is considering deploying new homeland defense radar systems in Japan in the year from October 2023, informed sources said Sunday.

The Pentagon, which has yet to decide where to set up the radar, is having talks on the matter with the Japanese government, the sources said.

They said the department will underscore the necessity of measures to cope with North Korean ballistic missiles and supersonic missiles under development in China and Russia in a missile defense review to be released shortly.

It specifically plans to position the radar in Japan and Hawaii to establish a seamless homeland missile defense posture in the Pacific region.

Radar expected to come to Japan will be more powerful than the TPY-2 radar already deployed in Aomori and Kyoto prefectures. They will be able to recognize decoy warheads and analyze results of missile intercept operations as well as precisely track long-range ballistic missiles.

The sources also said that the radar will be used to monitor “killer” satellites and space debris.