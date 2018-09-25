Hiroshima High Court signs off on restart of reactor at Shikoku Electric’s Ikata nuclear power plant

The Hiroshima High Court on Tuesday accepted an appeal by Shikoku Electric Power Co. allowing it to restart a halted reactor at its Ikata nuclear power plant in Ehime Prefecture, despite local safety concerns.

The decision is an about-face from its earlier provisional injunction that demanded the utility halt the No. 3 unit at the plant until the end of this month, citing safety risks associated with potential volcanic activity in a nearby prefecture.

The temporary suspension order, issued last December following a request from a local opposition group, marked the first case in which a high court in Japan had prohibited operations at a nuclear plant since the 2011 triple meltdowns at the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant led to a nationwide halt of nuclear plants.

Following the decision, Shikoku Electric is expected to speed up preparations to restart the reactor that has been idle for maintenance since 2016.

In last year’s injunction, the high court said the power company underestimated the risks of heated rocks and volcanic ash reaching the plant if a large eruption occurs at Mount Aso, in Kumamoto Prefecture.

That move constituted a major victory for the nation’s anti-nuclear movement and dealt a blow to the central government and utilities which are hoping to bring more reactors back online.

Shikoku Electric claimed in the appeal that it believes there is a “low possibility” of the volcano, located some 130 km (80 miles)from the plant, having a large-scale eruption while the reactor is in operation.

Plaintiffs, however, argued that the resumption of operations at the plant is “unreasonable” because of a “high risk of an accident.”