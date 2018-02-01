Nissan to become main sponsor of ‘Sazae-san’ anime after Toshiba drops out

Nissan Motor Co. will take over the main sponsorship of the popular television anime “Sazae-san,” sources have said.

In November, struggling electronics and machinery maker Toshiba Corp. announced plans to quit as the main sponsor of the Fuji Television Network Inc. show at the end of March this year. The broadcaster has since been searching for new sponsors.

After Toshiba’s departure, about 10 companies are expected to sponsor the Sunday evening program. They will include new sponsors such as online retailer Amazon Japan G.K., baby goods retailer Nishimatsuya Chain Co. and home builder Daiwa House Industry Co.

Toshiba has been the main sponsor of the program, recognized as the longest-running animated television series by Guinness World Records, since it started in 1969.

Toshiba ran into financial difficulties mainly due to huge losses from its U.S. nuclear plant operations. It decided to end the sponsorship as advertising slots targeting general consumers became less attractive after the sale of its home appliance business to a Chinese firm.