A fire broke out in a four-story building along the busy Center-gai shopping street in Tokyo’s Shibuya Ward on Sunday afternoon amid reports that people were trapped inside.

The building is about 400 meters northwest of Shibuya Station, and one man was rescued, rescuers said.

According to firefighters, the fire broke out at around 1:30 p.m. setting the building ablaze from the second to the fourth floors.

About 25 fire engines were sent to the scene.