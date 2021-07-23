A gymnast takes part in a training session ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. | AFP-JIJI

Coming to you live from Tokyo, this is where we’ll be updating you on the 2020 Summer Olympics and Paralympics, which promise to be a Games like no other. Beset by the effects of the global coronavirus pandemic, as well as a series of organizational set-backs, the Tokyo Summer Games will be one for the history books.

So hop aboard and fasten your seat belts.

Tonight, Japan Times staff and contributors will be watching and commentating on the long-awaited Opening Ceremony, being held at the new National Stadium … in front of an audience of press and dignitaries.

While the Tokyo Games will not be the first held during a pandemic, it will be the first in history with virtually no spectators.

Tonight’s crew includes Dan Orlowitz, Joel Tansey, Patrick St. Michel, Jason Jenkins, Elliott Samuels, Kanako Takahara, Tom Hanaway, Oscar Boyd and Jesse Johnson. Please join us as we watch an Olympic Opening Ceremony like no other!