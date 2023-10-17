From Oct. 20 to 29, Designart, one of Japan’s largest annual creative festivals, is hosting 108 exhibitions across 83 Tokyo venues — its most ever yet.

Events include the official exhibition — “A New Horizon: Looking Ahead to Interior Design for Lifestyles 2050” — at the World Kita-Aoyama Building, guest curated by Suzy Annetta, the founding editor-in-chief of Design Anthology magazine. Elsewhere, the Seibu Shibuya Movida building will host a showcase of experimental products; new product launches and interior good exhibits will take place at stores across the city; collaborative exhibitions will feature Hermes, Louis Vuitton and Celine; and art shows are scheduled at several prominent contemporary galleries.

On: Design this month focuses on the work of five creators selected by Designart judges for its 2023 Under 30 program, which supports young creative talent.