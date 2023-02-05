  • Jiji

For more than 20 years, Seiichi Miyamoto, 57, has engaged in the removal of chewing gum from the streets, getting rid of over 4.6 million pieces.

A native of Nagano, Miyamoto is an executive of Tokyo-based Gumclean, the only professional chewing gum waste removal service provider in Japan.

The company receives orders from local governments and shopping districts to clean up towns and cities.

