Dining in underground restaurants, drinking in secretive bars spread by word-of-mouth and hiding their COVID-19 symptoms — some Beijing residents are defying strict curbs as the government tentatively relaxes pandemic control measures.

“It was quite secretive — you couldn’t see the lights on the second floor from the outside,” says one resident who visited a clandestine hot pot restaurant.

She came across the purveyor of simmering stew on Xiaohongshu — China’s equivalent of Instagram — while searching for places to dine indoors in Beijing, saying it was “full” of people.