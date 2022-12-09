Beijing – Dining in underground restaurants, drinking in secretive bars spread by word-of-mouth and hiding their COVID-19 symptoms — some Beijing residents are defying strict curbs as the government tentatively relaxes pandemic control measures.
“It was quite secretive — you couldn’t see the lights on the second floor from the outside,” says one resident who visited a clandestine hot pot restaurant.
She came across the purveyor of simmering stew on Xiaohongshu — China’s equivalent of Instagram — while searching for places to dine indoors in Beijing, saying it was “full” of people.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.