At lululemon, you refer to customers as “guests.” What defines the shopping experience?

I think one of the things we pride ourselves on is having a communal vibe when you shop here. For example, we invest a lot in our fitting rooms and we put the names of each guest on the door. We work on creating a warm atmosphere and encouraging guests to take the time they need, and to feel a connection.

What changes have you seen in Japan as a result of the pandemic?