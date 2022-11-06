  • The humble onigiri (rice ball) is often the perfect vessel for so many other things — in this case, meals for millions of schoolchildren. | OWEN ZIEGLER
Photos of onigiri (rice balls) posted on social media through a campaign launched in 2015 by a Japanese nonprofit organization have helped provide a total of 6.8 million school meals to African and Asian children in need.

Under the Onigiri Action annual autumn campaign by Table for Two International (TFT), supporting entities donate ¥100 per photo post to deliver five school meals via local partners.

