    Winemakers in Yamanashi Prefecture might have supernatural help: a local temple dedicated to all things grapes. | REUTERS
Koshu, Yamanashi Pref. – At a Buddhist temple on a wooded hillside in Japan, grapes and wine bottles are given as offerings, and the head monk is also the honorary president of a vineyard cooperative.

Officially, it is known as Daizenji, but it has been nicknamed the “grape temple” because of its deep-rooted links to the history of grape production in the country.

